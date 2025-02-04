MLB Analyst Still High on Baltimore Orioles Despite Disappointing Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles are in an unusual spot heading into 2025.
On one hand, they're coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and are loaded with young talent. They're built to win now and in the future, especially if their stars take a step forward this year.
On the other hand, they're coming off a disappointing second half to the 2024 season, a poor playoff showing and an underwhelming winter.
The roster lost more talent than it added, including staff ace Corbin Burnes and slugging outfielder Anthony Santander.
With the AL East still as dangerous as ever, it's hard to see how the Orioles will stack up with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.
Will Baltimore take a step forward, slide backward or merely remain in place?
On Monday, MLB Network discussed the state of the Orioles and their outlook for 2025.
Former All-Star Harold Reynolds, who played for Baltimore in 1994, was surprisingly bullish on his old team.
"They didn't make a lot of moves, but they have a lot of young players, and you know they're gonna take another step forward," Reynolds said. "They've got a lot of young talent."
Reynolds expects better seasons from Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday, both of whom struggled last year.
Rutschman is coming off back-to-back All-Star campaigns but saw his production mysteriously crater in the second half last year.
From June 29 through the end of the regular season, he batted a dismal .189/.279/.280 with just four home runs and 24 RBI in 71 games.
After seeing his OPS tumble 100 points from 2023 (.809) to 2024 (.709), the switch-hitting backstop could be poised for a rebound in 2025 if he stays healthy and returns to form.
Reynolds also expects more from Jackson Holliday, who floundered as a rookie last year.
The former No. 1 overall draft pick often looked overmatched at the plate and struggled to adjust to Major League pitching, hitting just .189/.255/.311 with nearly twice as many strikeouts (69) as hits (36).
Holliday is still only 21, however, and should be better this year now that he has some MLB experience under his belt. Reynolds thinks he could hit 20-plus homers this season and believes he'll have much more of an impact.
If both players perform up to their potential, the Orioles' lineup could be even more dangerous than it was last year. It's already one of the deepest offenses in baseball, but getting Rutschman and Holliday back on track would go a long way toward helping Baltimore remain a legitimate World Series contender.