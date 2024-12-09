MLB Insider: Baltimore Orioles Need Burnes, or Replacement, to Contend
With the winter meeting starting in Dallas, Texas, the Baltimore Orioles are among the ball clubs with the most to do.
The Orioles have made a few moves recently, helping improve their roster.
However, until Corbin Burnes makes a decision, there will be rightful questions about what Baltimore will look like in 2025. Without an ace-caliber starter, especially one of Burnes' status, it's tough to imagine a scenario where the Orioles are a better team.
That doesn't mean they can't make a few marginal moves and make it more of a collective effort to improve, but losing their ace would be an issue.
With new ownership in place, the hope was for Baltimore to start spending. Until they do so, there will be questions from the fan base on whether they'll do that or not.
If history repeats itself, this hasn't been an organization that's been willing to hand out big contracts.
While they don't necessarily need to hand out hefty deals to compete with the other top teams in Major League Baseball, spending money is often the easiest way to do so. However, with the collection of young talent the Orioles have, they might be able to play things differently than other contending teams around the league.
But if that fails, Baltimore's ownership and front office will be considered the biggest disappointment of the winter. The honeymoon phase is over, and if they don't want a World Series soon, the question of when will start to come.
That's why Bob Nightengale of USA Today believes they need to trade prospects for left-hander Garrett Crochet if Burnes departs.
In fact, he highlighted the deals agreed to over the weekend, including that with outfielder Tyler O'Neill, as a good sign that the O's are working to keep their window open for contending. But that won't be nearly enough in his opinion. Even with some of the best young players in the game, their chances to contend can close fast without reliable pitching.
"If they don’t bring back Burnes, they better come up with a replacement," he wrote. "It’s also time to use those prized prospects as capital and Crochet should be in their sights."
As Nigthengale mentioned, this World Series window could be shut soon. All it takes is one wrong move, or lack thereof, to put this organization in a similar position they were in just a few years ago.
It hasn't reached that territory yet, but things could go south without an ace on the staff.