MLB Insider: Baltimore Orioles 'Are in Their Window to Win Right Now'
The 2024 season ended disappointingly for the Baltimore Orioles, as they went out of the postseason with a whimper.
Despite having home-field advantage in the wild-card series against the Kansas City Royals, they were swept, scoring one run in two games; a solo home run by Cedric Mullins in Game 2 was all the offense they could muster.
Despite that hiccup, the future is still incredibly bright for the franchise. Despite right fielder Anthony Santander and ace Corbin Burnes both being free agents, they were the highest-rated American League team in early power rankings.
And it is easy to see why.
They are loaded with young talent in their lineup. Ryan O’Hearn and Mullins are the only players projected to be a starter right now that isn’t in their 20s. Ryan Mountcastle is the next oldest and he is only 28.
Overflowing with high-upside players in the batting order, the same cannot be said about the pitching staff.
Help is needed on the mound before even considering the possibility of needing to replace Burnes. Right now, Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin are their top two options in the rotation.
One way or another, that needs to change as soon as possible. With the Winter Meetings just days away, Buster Olney of ESPN believes that the Orioles can really change their outlook with a move or two.
“The Orioles can shift the perception of what is possible for the franchise by making deals for high-end starting pitchers, working from their farm system resources or anteing up with dollars. And if they're going to do it, now is the time: They are in their window to win right now.”
Dealing away high-upside young players is never something that a franchise wants to do. But the lack of pitching help currently on the roster is glaring. If dipping into some of that positional player depth is what it takes to get a deal done, they need to pull the trigger.
They have been heavily connected to Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox and he would be a nice acquisition. The two franchises would seem to be ideal trade partners given that the White Sox are seeking everyday players, not pitching in a return package.
He is the biggest name on the trade market, and in free agency, it is Burnes and Max Fried who remain after Blake Snell signed a five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.