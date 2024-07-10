MLB Insider Reveals Bold Trade Prediction for Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the 2024 MLB trade deadline in a great position. Right now, they're one of the top World Series contenders in the league.
At 57-34, the Orioles are currently leading the American League East division. They are also showing no signs of being a pretender rather than a contender.
Offensively, Baltimore is loaded with talent. They have elite power and they're consistent. All season long, the Orioles have beaten teams up with run production.
While the offense has been elite, the team's pitching staff has just been solid. If they decide to make a big move ahead of the trade deadline, it's likely that they'll be looking to add pitching.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has revealed a bold prediction for Baltimore, revealing he thinks they're actually going to pull off a trade for a starting pitcher.
“They're going to trade for a starter, I'm pretty confident of that. They've got only three starters under control for next year that are currently in their rotation. It's Grayson Rodriguez, it's Dean Kremer and it's Cade Povich, the kid.”
Most notably, the Orioles have been connected to Garrett Crochet. The young starter would be a perfect addition for Baltimore, both for the 2024 season and the future.
There are plenty of other options they could pursue as well.
Adding a legitimate starting pitcher to the rotation would increase their championship chances dramatically.
Corbin Burnes has been the ace of the staff so far this season. Bringing in a legitimate No. 2 starter would be a wise investment for the Orioles. Finding a player under contract control would be the best outcome.
Baltimore has plenty of young talent to move if they find the right trade. Crochet would not be cheap and the Orioles would have to pay up to get him. Thankfully, they have a great situation in their farm system to dip into if they need to work out a blockbuster deal.
Expect to see Baltimore end up being one of the most active teams ahead of the trade deadline. They are clearly wanting to go for it this season. If that is truly the case, expect them to make a sizable trade or two to focus on winning now.