MLB Reporter Proposes Monster Baltimore Orioles Trade for Ace, Star Reliever
The Baltimore Orioles currently hold an impressive 60-39 record a week ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. At the start of the year, they were expected to be good, but they have exceeded expectations by a long shot.
Not only are the Orioles a good team, they are an elite World Series contender right now. They have an opportunity to get even better with a move or two via trade.
Looking at the teams needs, pitching is the clear-cut biggest priority. The offense has been dominant all season long. They can put up runs in bunches and don't need to make any moves to their lineup.
While their pitching has been good, they could use another starter to bolster the rotation and they could use more quality arms in the bullpen as well.
Keeping that in mind, Joel Sherman of MLB Network has suggested a massive blockbuster trade that would add both an ace starting pitcher and a star relief pitcher.
In his proposed trade, he has Baltimore trading both Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for Tarik Skubal and Jason Foley.
Obviously, Skubal would be the biggest part of the move. He's a top-notch AL Cy Young candidate so far this season and is just 27 years old with two more years left on his deal after the 2024 season.
So far this year, he has started in 20 games, compiling an 11-3 record to go along with a 2.34 ERA, a 0.92 WHIP, a 6.6 K/BB ratio, and 123.0 innings pitched. Those numbers show why the Orioles would want to go all-out to acquire him.
Foley, however, would also be a massive addition. He would be a huge help in the bullpen and has also had a quality season for Detroit. In the 39 games he has appeared in this year, he has compiled a 2-3 record, a 3.38 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP, a 1.9 K/BB ratio, 15 saves, five holds, and three blown saves.
The 28-year-old relief pitcher also has three years left on his contract after 2024.
Both players would be long-term help in addition to being pieces to push the goal of winning the World Series this season. That would make having to give up both Holliday and Kjerstad more worthwhile.
It will be interesting to see what Baltimore chooses to do ahead of the deadline. They have the young pieces to swing almost any trade. Giving up these two young rising stars would be tough, but it might be worthwhile due to the level of talent the two players would bring and the fact that they have contract control.