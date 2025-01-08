New York Mets Met With Former Baltimore Orioles Reliever, Top Available Free Agent
Former Baltimore Orioles reliever Tanner Scott has turned his career around since leaving the organization, putting himself in the upper tier of relievers in Major League Baseball.
Scott was a member of the Orioles from 2017 to 2021, posting a 4.73 ERA, 4.00 FIP, and 1.54 WHIP in 156.0 innings. He struggled some during his stint with Baltimore but has always had decent strikeout stuff, striking out 208 hitters in 156.0 innings.
The left-hander has been much better since, tossing to the likes of a 2.71 ERA, 2.86 FIP, 1.2 WHIP, and striking out 278 hitters in 212 2/3 innings from 2022 to 2024.
On the free agency market, Scott is expected to get paid handsomely. He might not get what he's exactly looking for, but he's the best reliever available and should be compensated for it.
His free agency has been somewhat quiet, given the expectations.
It looks like it could be heating up, with Will Sammon of The Athletic reporting that that ex-Orioles reliever has met with the New York Mets.
"The Mets met with Tanner Scott, league sources said, so there's at least some appetite for at least exploring the top of the reliever market (though doesn't mean they ultimately add from there)."
The Mets' big splash was landing Juan Soto, but they could use another arm in the bullpen like Scott.
If he's looking to get paid as much as some have suggested, with predictions coming in around $50 to $60 million, New York is likely one of the handful of teams that could realistically give him that.
Scott seems to be controlling the reliever market. Once he signs, the rest of the market should start to heat up.