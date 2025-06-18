MLB Insider Floats Potential Orioles-Phillies Trade Package
The Baltimore Orioles sit in a curious position ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
There’s little question that they’ll be sellers, whether the front office is reluctant to accept that or not.
But it’s not that simple when assessing what the Orioles could get in return for future needs, despite having plenty of trade chips that would be attractive on the market.
It would have to be a package that addresses their starting rotation for next season.
With a flurry of injuries across starting rotations in baseball, contenders with strong pitching may hesitate to part with that depth if they foresee a long postseason run—or even prospects.
If Baltimore wants to help themselves in 2026, there may be an answer out there.
They have multiple potential free agents they can look to shop that include first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn, center fielder Cedric Mullins, catcher Gary Sanchez, and relievers Seranthony Domínguez and Gregory Soto.
The Orioles could potentially move relievers Andrew Kittredge and Felix Bautista, both of whom remain under the club's control beyond the season.
On the flip side, their rotation has three righties on one-year deals: Zach Eflin, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Charlie Morton.
Teams will be calling for starting pitching, but the Orioles certainly can’t afford to part with one of them without a star prospect in return that’s major league ready.
Could that team be the Philadelphia Phillies?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) proposed a trade package that would send Cedric Mullins and Felix Bautista to the Phillies in exchange for their No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, pitcher Mick Abel.
The Phillies aren’t in need of starting pitching help, and they may be willing to part with a 23-year-old future ace to fill clear holes on their roster between Bautista and Mullins.
In exchange, Baltimore will have a young star ready to join the rotation now if he continues to show the command that he’s displayed in four MLB starts.
Abel began his 2025 campaign at Triple-A, where he went 6-2 in 10 starts with a 2.21 ERA.
He’s matched that in his Majors debut thus far, with a 2.21 ERA and 17 strikeouts to only four walks.
“It would be tough for the Phillies to lose Abel, their first-round pick in 2020, but with a strong rotation and top prospect Andrew Painter, a future ace, on track to debut this summer, they might be willing to do this deal if they think Bautista and Mullins are the final pieces needed to win the World Series,” Bowden wrote.
If Philadelphia is open to dealing with their young star, the Orioles would be better positioned to address their starting rotations in the future than perhaps any other proposed package.
