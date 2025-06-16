Orioles’ Jackson Holliday, Father Matt Share Wholesome Father’s Day Exchange
To many, Jackson Holliday will always be known as a key part of the Baltimore Orioles' youth movement and the organization's second baseman of the future. But to others, the former top prospect in baseball will always be thought of first as the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday.
There's no shortage of father-son duos in the history of the MLB, many with dads who had long, successful careers in the majors. Matt was no exception as a seven-time All-Star, a Batting Title winner in 2007, and World Series Champion in 2011 with the St. Louis Cardinals - he stood right by his son Jackson, who was selected first overall in the 2022 MLB draft.
Father-son duos in sports were highlights on Father's Day on Sunday, including the Hollidays, who were interviewed together on ESPN's SportsCenter. They talked about their best moments as a duo, both on and off the diamond, as well as the differences in their games.
"He runs way faster than I ever did," Matt joked about how Jackson beats him as a player. "I probably have him in a little bit of power, but he's got me everywhere else."
"I think getting drafted was pretty cool," Jackson remarked on his favorite shared moment off the field. "Being able to sit on the couch and get drafted and be with the family, kind of see his reaction was pretty cool for me."
Holliday is slashing .259/.309/.423 with eleven doubles and eight home runs in what has been a good sight for Orioles fans after his underwhelming 2024. Ironically, Father's Day was a rest day for him, but Baltimore took care of business, pummeling the Los Angeles Angels 11-2 in a weekend sweep. The Orioles are now 11-4 in their last 15 games and move their record to 30-40.
