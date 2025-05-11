Orioles Activate Zach Eflin to Start Series Finale Against Angels
The Baltimore Orioles have announced Zach Eflin's return from the 15-day injured list before the team's game against the Angels.
Colin Selby, who made three short relief appearances in their Opening Day starter's absence, was option to Triple-A Norfolk as the corresponding move.
The right-hander has been absent in Baltimore's rotation that has a 5.81 ERA in the last 30 days since his last start.
Baltimore Orioles Have Struggled Without Zack Eflin
In that time, the Orioles hold a 10-18 record and are amidst a 3-7 stretch over their last 10 games. Eflin sustained a strain to his right lat during a start against Arizona back on April 7
The former Padres' first-round pick was acquired by Baltimore ahead of the trade deadline from Tampa Bay Rays last season and has gone 7-3 with a 2.70 ERA over 73 innings of work. Prior to the trade, Eflin had a 4.09 ERA over 110 innings with a career-low 7.1 strikeouts-per-nine.
Outside of Eflin and offseason addition Tomoyuki Sugano, the Orioles have failed to get even league-average production from the rest of their rotation. The combination of Dean Kremer, Charlie Morton, Cade Povich, Kyle Gibson, and Brandon Young have combined for an average 7.79 ERA over 132 innings with a 4-17 record.
Baltimore will have to rely on the 31-year-old to right the ship in what is feeling like a dire time for the O's 2025 campaign outlook. Eflin's 3.00 ERA over his first three starts is the second lowest on the team.