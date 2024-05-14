Orioles Boss Discusses 'Tricky' Situation Franchise is Currently Dealing With
Entering Tuesday's slate of games, the Baltimore Orioles are tied for the AL East lead.
After putting together a surprising season in 2023 where they finished with the best record in the American League and their first division title since 2014, many people expected this young team to take a step back this year.
Instead, they are on pace to surpass their 101 wins last season and look much more like World Series contenders after acquiring Corbin Burnes and seeing their young players take another step like Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman who are legit MVP candidates.
And while the Major League team is enjoying success, there is still the tantalizing top ranked farm system that is lurking, waiting for their opportunity to get called up to The Show.
It's happened for some, but they really didn't get a huge chance to succeed.
Top prospect Jackson Holliday was demoted after 10 games following his struggles. Fourth ranked Heston Kjerstad has played in 20 MLB games the past two seasons, but hasn't been given a real shot. Coby Mayo and Connor Norby have never been called up, and it took multiple promotions and demotions before Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser stuck.
General manager Mike Elias knows the situation the Orioles are in and calls it "tricky" and a "balancing act" between getting their future players ready against Major League talent and going after wins during this window.
"The bottom line is we're neck and neck for first place in the American League East. We're trying to have the best record that we can. First and foremost is winning the games up here. It's hard to leapfrog the guys that are in our starting lineup right now," he told Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.
That's certainly hard to argue with.
The last time Baltimore won a World Series was in 1983.
It's the job of the front office to do everything in their power to chase championships and results during that current year.
Still, based on how the Orioles have operated in the past with their financial constraints, some of the current contributors likely won't be around in the upcoming seasons.
That's why many people think it's time for these prospects, who have been dominating in Triple-A, to get more playing time against MLB pitchers.
Of course, it's easier said than done when factoring in everything surrounding the roster.
"We're at a spot right now — knock on wood — where we've got a lot of really good players up and running. It's already a challenge for [manager] Brandon [Hyde] to keep everyone's name in the lineup on a basis that's even semi-regular," Elias added.
Health has also been a factor as to why many of the talent prospects have stayed down in the minors.
Outside of a couple players missing short periods of time, Baltimore has largely had a clean bill of health.
Maybe that changes and they'll have to call up the youngsters to fill their roster spots. Or maybe they'll have to keep waiting their turn like has been the case so far.
Either way, despite the challenges that Elias and the Orioles are currently facing, there is no doubt that this organization is set up for many years of success.