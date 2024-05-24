Orioles Boss 'Hoping For the Best' After Moving Lefty To Injured List
The Baltimore Orioles wasted little time in moving starting pitcher John Means to the 15-day injured list, making the move at the start of their four-games series with the Chicago White Sox.
In fact, the Orioles sent Means back to Baltimore for testing, according to manager Brandon Hyde.
Means’ injury is listed as a left forearm strain. To replace him on the roster, the Orioles called up Jonathan Heasley. Hyde also confirmed that the injury is to his surgically repaired elbow.
“We’re hoping for the best,” Hyde told reporters following the team on the road trip.
Means had Tommy John surgery in 2022 and returned late in 2023, only to be shut down after developing a forearm issue.
Another forearm issue, unrelated to his Tommy John surgery, delayed his spring training build-up by a month and he spent the first month of the season in the minors working toward a return to the rotation.
When Means returned, he looked like himself. He made four starts and went 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in four starts, with 16 strikeouts and two walks in 20.2 innings.
But, there was a noticeable drop in his velocity during his start against St. Louis and the Orioles opted to pull him after three innings.
With Means moving to the injured list, Cole Irvin will move back into the rotation. He moved into the bullpen after the return of Grayson Rodriguez from the injured list. Heasley will slide into Irvin’s spot in the bullpen.
The rest of the rotation will include Corbin Burnes, Kyle Bradish and Dean Kremer. Baltimore can also turn to Albert Suarez, who started a couple of games for the Orioles when they had more starters on the injured list.