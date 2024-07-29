Inside The Orioles

Orioles Catcher Stays in Game After Getting Hit in Face While Batting

One of the Baltimore Orioles catchers showed some incredible toughness after getting hit in the face with a baseball during his at-bat and staying the game despite bleeding.

Brad Wakai

Jun 10, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann (27) celebrates after he hit a home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field
Jun 10, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann (27) celebrates after he hit a home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
There was a scary moment in the first game of the doubleheader between the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays on Monday when James McCann was hit in the face with a baseball during his at-bat in the bottom of the first inning with the Orioles leading 3-0.

Anytime that happens, it's shocking for everyone involved as it can result in devastating consequences.

This one was no different.

McCann tried to turn his backside to the 95 mph fastball that was coming up-and-in. He was able to avoid most of the blow as the ball went glancing off his face, but it clearly connected as he was sent to the dirt covering his face.

When he removed his hands, blood was gushing from his nose.

The training staff quickly rushed onto the field and attended to the catcher, trying to stop as much of the bleeding as possible. When he got up, McCann started walking to first base and was showered with applause by the home fans.

Normally after these incidents, players are removed from the game.

That wasn't the case for McCann.

After changing his jersey to put on a fresh one without blood on it, the catcher showed off his toughness by staying in the game.

Catchers are routinely considered the toughest players in the game based on what their bodies go through behind the plate, but this was just the latest example of how tough McCann is, taking a fastball to the face and getting back out onto the field to finish the game.

It was definitely a painful moment, but it also resulted in him getting an RBI and extending Baltimore's lead to 4-0 in a game they need to win with them starting to falter after a rough stretch of play.

Hopefully the diagnosis that comes from this is nothing more than the bloody nose that was treated.

Brad Wakai

