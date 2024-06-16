Orioles Fans React To Potential World Series Matchup with Phillies
The Baltimore Orioles faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night in what many considered to be a potential preview of the World Series.
With such a buildup to a game, the two teams did not disappointing. However, when all was said and done, the Orioles came up just short. The final score was 5-3 in favor of the Phillies, but the game took 11 innings for a winner to come out on top.
If the game was truly a preview of the World Series this year, it'll be one of the best that we've seen in recent history.
Both teams are electrifying and both fan bases are extremely passionate. The atmosphere for a regular season game was off the charts.
Following the game, even after a tough loss, Baltimore fans took to social media to share their reactions. Even though their team didn't come out on top, fans are hoping that this matchup truly does become the World Series face-off.
Here are just a few of the reactions that were posted on X from Orioles fans.
All fans would have to agree that the game was one of the best of the season. The atmosphere truly felt like a World Series game and the teams put on a show.
Some fans won't want it because their team wouldn't be in it, but every fan would have fun watching these teams battle it out.
All of that being said, the game lived up to the hype and then some. Fans now get to watch two more games between the Philadelphia and the Orioles over the weekend.
Get ready for even more entertaining baseball.