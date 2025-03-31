Orioles Place Young Star Outfielder on Injured List With Fractured Thumb
The Baltimore Orioles are already dealing with a fairly major injury just four games into the season.
During Sunday's 3-1 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays, Orioles third-year outfielder Colton Cowser suffered a fractured left thumb sliding into first base.
As reported Monday morning by Jake Rill of MLB.com, Baltimore has placed Cowser on the 10-day injured list and recalled Dylan Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.
How long Cowser will be out, the severity of his injury and whether or not he'll need surgery all seem unknown at this point, but this is another significant blow to a shorthanded Orioles team that's already down several star players, including Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez.
The 25-year-old outfielder had two hits over the weekend, including a leadoff home run on Saturday afternoon against Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer on just the second pitch of the game.
Cowser was one of Baltimore's best players last season, slashing .242/.321/.447 with 24 home runs and 69 RBI. He finished a close second in the AL Rookie of the Year race to New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil, who is also hurt to start the season.
Losing a major piece this early in the season always stings, and Cowser is certainly no exception. He was batting .125/.222/.313 prior to going down and will try to get back on track when he returns to the lineup, hopefully sooner rather than later.
Unfortunately, the Orioles will have to make do without him for awhile.