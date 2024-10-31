Orioles Potential Burnes Replacement Viewed As ‘Most Overrated’ Pitcher Available
With all the predictions going around for Major League Baseball's free agency period, the Baltimore Orioles have been at the top of the list for most of the best arms on the market.
That's something that makes sense for multiple reasons, as there's a real chance the club will lose Corbin Burnes during the offseason.
It's well known that losing the right-hander would be the worst-case scenario, as they need him back in the rotation if they want to be a contending team moving forward.
Finding an ace-caliber arm was the biggest need for the Orioles last offseason, so losing the California native just a year after would be a concern. However, there will be options out there to potentially replace him.
From a pure production standpoint, there aren't many pitchers in Major League Baseball who have done what Burnes has done throughout his career. There's a reason why some expect him to get a $250 million deal, as he's been among the best in the league over the past five campaigns.
However, it's the reality of the situation and something Baltimore has to think about.
Among the players they've been linked to in an effort to replace Burnes includes Max Fried. Fried has been elite throughout his career, but he isn't the same type of pitcher that Burnes is.
Fried's biggest concerns are the arm injuries he's dealt with over the past few years, which could become a major issue for a team like the Orioles if they were to sign him.
That's why Matt Higgins of Sportsnaut named him one of the "most overrated" players on the market, highlighting all the injuries he's dealt with and why teams need to be worried about that becoming a potential issue.
"When healthy, Max Fried ranks among baseball’s best pitchers. The key phrase: when healthy. The left-hander has battled arm issues the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, raising red flags as he enters free agency. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden projects Fried will receive a six-year, $174 million contract. Teams must carefully evaluate his health outlook before committing such money."
Injury concerns are always fair, but the left-hander bounced back in a significant way during 2024. He started in 29 games and pitched 174 1/3 innings. That included 166 strikeouts and a 3.25 ERA.
Throughout his eight-year career, all he's done is get outs at a high level. He's posted a 3.07 ERA and 1.16 WHIP, showing why he'd be a great asset to this rotation.