Orioles Predicted To 'Open Their Wallet' To Keep Star Pitcher in MLB Free Agency
It’s a crucial offseason for the Baltimore Orioles, with plenty of big decisions to make. The team enters the winter clearly past its six-year rebuild after making the postseason the last two years.
Unfortunately, clinching a playoff spot is as far as they have gone.
The Orioles have failed to win a game in the postseason, being swept both times.
The next step for the organization?
Being a World Series contender, of course, however, that narrative can’t exist if they can’t find a way to win in October.
With the team stepping into a new era after the sale to local businessman David Rubenstein, optimism around the ball club has never been higher. The new owner has gone on record to say he wants to "speed up the efforts" to bring a championship to Baltimore, and as they head into free agency, that only means one thing; spending money.
That’s exactly what CBS Sports Mike Axisa thinks will happen with one of his 10 MLB offseason bold predictions.
He believes the Orioles will "open their wallet" this winter, but not just for any big name. He believes it will be a reunion for last year's staff ace Corbin Burnes.
“If the Orioles want to be considered an elite team, then it's time to spend like an elite team ...,” writes Axisa. “Can't help but feel like a little more offseason activity puts them in a better position in 2024. You can't get these years back. You can't kick the can down the road forever.”
It is still unclear how aggressive Rubenstein and the rest of the Orioles' new ownership group will be in trying to solidify the organization as a serious contender for not just 2025 but beyond.
However, bringing back a player like Burnes, who pitched well in for Baltimore last season, would certainly be a step in the right direction. It would also remove any burn they would have from moving a few of their top prospects to the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire the right-hander.
Axisa predicts, “Rubenstein opens his wallet to keep ace Corbin Burnes in Baltimore. Aces are getting $40-plus million a year these days. We'll say Burnes gets eight years and $320 million ($40 million AAV), which takes him through age 37, the same age Gerrit Cole's nine-year contract takes him through with the Yankees.”
This would be an unprecedented contract for the Orioles, and it would undoubtedly send shockwaves across the American League East.
The ownership group would also be helping fill seats at their stadium that was just put back under contract with the city for the next 30 years as it would send a clear message to fans that they are willing to do what it takes to bring Baltimore it’s first World Series since 1983.
If Rubenstein takes out the checkbook and spends like this for Burnes, who’s to say he will stop there?