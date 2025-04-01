Orioles Superstar Predicted To Earn Prestigious Award This Season
The regular season just started, but year-end predictions for the Baltimore Orioles are already taking center stage.
Continuing to turn heads is All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, who's expected to be a major contributor for the 2025 Orioles. While he tailed off during the second half last year, he's off to an encouraging start this season and once again looks like one of the best players in baseball.
If he keeps it up, this could turn out to be the best season yet for the 27-year-old backstop.
In fact, MLB.com's Manny Randhawa thinks Rutschman will be named to the 2025 All-MLB Second Team at the end of the year.
"Rutschman, meanwhile, saw his offensive production decline last season, but he remains one of the best all-around backstops in the game," Randhawa writes. "He posted a .709 OPS with 19 homers at the plate, but some of the underlying metrics were encouraging —he ranked above the 80th percentile among qualified batters in squared-up rate (30%, 87th percentile), whiff rate (17.1%, 89th) and strikeout rate (16.1%, 83rd)."
The All-MLB Team awards began in 2019, serving as an opportunity for fans and an official panel to vote for who they believe performed the best at each position throughout the season.
With Rutschman predicted to make Second Team, catcher William Contreras from the Milwaukee Brewers is predicted to be named to First Team.
Last year, Corbin Burnes was the only Baltimore player named to an All-MLB Team. He now plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks after securing a six-year, $210 million deal in free agency.
It's still too early to make a firm judgment, but it wouldn't be too surprising if Rutschman does end up receiving this honor if he turns in a third straight All-Star campaign.