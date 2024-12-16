Orioles Willing To Trade Corbin Burnes-Type Package for Dylan Cease: Report
The Baltimore Orioles offseason hasn't gone as planned so far, but it's still too early to get a feel for what could happen.
Whatever Corbin Burnes does will have a big impact on how to view their offseason. If he leaves, their response will be just as important.
There aren't many starters who do what Burnes does around the league. Unless the Orioles traded or signed for a handful of starters, the chances of Baltimore's staff having a pitcher of his caliber in 2025 seem low.
Reports have indicated that Burnes is looking at a $200-plus million deal. He's certainly deserving of that, but his stuff has declined some, making it interesting to see if he ends up getting that amount.
If the deal comes in below $250 million and the Orioles aren't the team to sign him, it'd be a bit disappointing.
However, that seems to be a real possibility and something the front office likely understands at this point in free agency.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it sounds like Baltimore is ready to pivot if needed. He reported the Orioles would be willing to send a package similar to the one they moved for Burnes last winter for Dylan Cease. That package included infieldr Joey Ortiz, left-handed pitcher DL Hall and their No. 34 pick in last year's draft, which Milwaukee used to draft Tennessee first baseman Blake Burke.
"The Orioles, if Burnes and Flaherty go elsewhere, could pursue a trade for Castillo or perhaps more likely, Cease. Like Burnes last offseason, Cease is entering his walk year. But the Orioles would be willing to entertain the same type of deal they made for Burnes with the Milwaukee Brewers," Rosenthal wrote.
Burnes is a better pitcher than Cease throughout their careers, but he'd be an excellent addition, and would be the best starter to trade for of the currently available pitchers.
Cease had a rough showing in 2023, posting a 4.58 ERA in 177.0 innings. However, since 2021, outside of that season, he's been excellent.
Last year, he finished with a 3.47 ERA, 3.10 FIP, 1.06 WHIP, and 224 strikeouts in 189 1/3 innings, making the fourth straight campaign of him throwing at least 165 2/3 innings.
The only issue with trading for Cease is similar to what they dealt with when trading for Burnes. It isn't a bad decision to make a move for a starter of his caliber, but why keep trading for arms with only one year of control if the ownership doesn't plan to give him the money he deserves?