Potential Baltimore Orioles Superstar Trade Target Placed on Injured List
The Baltimore Orioles have an opportunity to completely shake up the league ahead of the trade deadline.
With so many elite prospects in their top-ranked farm system, the front office can be aggressive and bring in multiple star players who will be made available. For that to happen, though, general manager Mike Elias will have to venture away from his ethos of stockpiling pipeline talent and be willing to give up multiple top farmhands to get something done.
Garrett Crochet, Tarik Skubal and other starting pitchers continue to be discussed as potential game changers for this team with rotation help being at the top of their list of needs.
However, another superstar player has been consistently linked to the Orioles.
Oakland Athletics rookie sensation Mason Miller has catapulted onto the scene with a dominating fastball that earned him his first All-Star selection. He's only allowed 10 earned runs across his 34 outings, striking out a ridiculous 70 batters in 40.2 innings pitched.
But, he will miss some time after suffering a broken finger in his left hand that has landed him on the 15-day injured list.
According to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, he suffered this injury while putting "his hand down awkwardly on the training table while getting ready to do an exercise" instead of slamming it on the table out of frustration like he initially reported.
However he got hurt doesn't matter to the Orioles.
If they were to make a deal for Miller, they wouldn't have him on the mound until August 7 as that would be the earliest date he could be activated off the IL.
Considering Baltimore would have to give up a massive haul to even get the superstar onto their roster, these trade connections don't make a whole lot of sense when knowing their most glaring need is in their starting rotation.
Sending out the amount of talent that it would take to land Miller would be better suited to land someone like Crochet or Skubal.
Sure, the backend of the bullpen is a bit shaky considering where Craig Kimbrel is at in this stage of his career, but adding an elite closer wouldn't do the Orioles any good if they can't to the point where they need him anyway.