Potential Baltimore Orioles Trade Target Predicted To Be Moved in Winter
The Baltimore Orioles front office can't get too caught up with the offseason just yet, as this ball club has a real opportunity of winning a World Series.
However, it's tough to avoid the fact that right-hander Corbin Burnes will hit free agency at the end of the year. If things go as reporters have suggested, there's a chance that he'll be looking for a new home this winter.
Losing Burnes would be a nightmare scenario for many reasons.
For one, this would put the Orioles back in the same position they were in less than 12 months ago. There was an obvious need for an ace, and for much of the offseason last time around, they didn't have one.
They ended up making a favorable deal for the California native, but that deal was likely as cheap as it was for Baltimore because of the fact that he hits free agency in the coming months.
On top of that, the Orioles would have to find a replacement. They have trade bait in the farm system to get a deal done for another ace caliber arm, but it's uncertain if any will be available.
Because of that, they might have to go the cheaper route. If there aren't any high-level pitchers to trade for, and they can't sign any on the market, they'll have to get creative.
One potential option is Chris Bassitt, who Christopher Kline of FanSided predicted the Toronto Blue Jays would trade in the winter.
"He is beloved in the locker room and around the fandom, but as Toronto looks to turn the chapter on this unfortunate season, one has to imagine Bassitt's name will come up in trade rumors. The 35-year-old is under contract through next season at $22 million. That's a lot, but the market for high-level starters has never been better. Even Bassitt, having his worst season to date, ought to draw the attention of needy contenders as a former All-Star with a decade of MLB experience under his belt."
Bassitt won't wow anybody with his numbers in 2024, posting a 4.20 ERA. However, based on what could be on the market, he might be one of the better options for Baltimore.
They'd need him to return to form and do what he's done in prior campaigns, but at the very least, he's been an inning-eater for much of his career.
Over the past four seasons, he's thrown in at least 157 1/3 innings.
The ideal scenario would be to keep Burnes around and bring in the 35-year-old, as he's reliable. If not, they'll need him and someone else to replace even half of Burnes' production.