Potential Baltimore Orioles Trade Target Predicted to Be ‘Up for Grabs'
With the series tied up 1-1, the Baltimore Orioles will look to win their series against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Another disappointing outing out of the bullpen put the game out of reach for the Orioles on Tuesday, something the front office will have to fix heading into the July trade deadline.
Keegan Akin has shown well at times, but after giving up six combined earned runs in his last two outings spanning over 2 2/3 innings, his production is also in question now. Craig Kimbrel has improved lately. However, it's fair to question how much he can be trusted after what Baltimore fans saw to start the season.
Speaking of the Red Sox, a player on their roster could help the Orioles bullpen. According to Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report, he predicts that pitcher will be "up for grabs" at the deadline.
Kenley Jansen's a name to watch out for, Scott wrote, naming him an "obvious" trade candidate.
"Regardless of whether the Red Sox compete for a spot in the postseason, they can do it with or without Jansen, who is making $16 million this season before becoming a free agent."
While there might be cheaper options out there for the front office, Jansen has thrown well for much of the season, allowing six earned runs in 17 2/3 innings. He's struggled with limiting walks, allowing 10 walks in his innings, but also has 23 strikeouts.
Depending on who becomes available, there could be better options out there.
Still, the Curacao native has proven throughout his big league career, which started in 2010, that he's one of the best and most consistent closers the game has ever seen.
He's pitched in big moments in the playoffs, too, another valuable reason to go after him.
With the July deadline approaching quicker than it seems, look for Baltimore to get a deal done to add to their average bullpen.