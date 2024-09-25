Potential NL Playoff Team Urged To Sign Baltimore Orioles Slugger in FA
As currently constructed, the Baltimore Orioles might have a better chance to win a World Series this season than they will in the foreseeable future.
While one could argue that this young core will only get better, and they'd be right with the assessment, it's important to highlight how important Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander are to this ball club.
The Orioles could lose both in the offseason, making them a worse team moving forward unless they find clear replacements for both players.
However, how realistic is it to find a guy with 40-plus home runs as a switch hitter and a pitcher who's been a top-five arm in Major League Baseball over the past few years?
Baltimore's front office needs to understand that doing so would essentially be impossible.
The right-handed Burnes will be the talk of the offseason for the Orioles. However, Santander's value can't be overlooked.
Without him in this lineup, especially with how the young guys have struggled recently, Baltimore would be in a much different position than they're currently in.
Still, there's a chance they'll lose him, and they have to prepared for that to happen.
The question then becomes, if Santander departs, what team would make sense for his services?
Zach Pressnell of FanSided believes the Cincinnati Reds, a potential 2025 National League playoff team with a good offseason, could be a suitor for Santander.
"If the Reds had to name one spot where they desperately need to upgrade, it would be in the outfield. This upgrade would, preferably be the type of player that isn't a platoon player like many other Reds outfielders... Playing in GABP would be good for Santander's offensive numbers, turning long fly-outs into home runs. Adding him to the roster would be good for the Reds, turning them from a team with nobody hitting 30 home runs into a team that could have the NL leader in big flies."
The veteran could be interested in playing at Great American Ball Park because it's a hitter-friendly park. Santander could have another 40-plus home run showing.
The Reds also have a clear need for help in their lineup, so on paper, the pairing makes sense.
If he decided to seek other opportunities, for their sake, it'd at least be a positive that he'd be out of the American League.
The last thing Baltimore wants is for him to sign with a team like the Detroit Tigers, a club with a chance to beat them if they match up in the playoffs in the future.