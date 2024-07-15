Price Remains Steep for Ideal Baltimore Orioles Deadline Addition
Entering the All-Star break, the Baltimore Orioles might have been the club who needed some time off the field the most.
They looked like a completely different team than the one who had been dominating for the majority of the season. Their offense recently fell off a cliff and it looks like their starting rotation, who is missing three of their expected contributors, is finally feeling those absences.
Everyone around the sport knows the Orioles are seeing what it will take to acquire a top starting arm, especially after they gave one of their best minor league pitchers a look before sending him back down after only seven starts.
With how this team is set up, they need someone who can be an impact starter for them right now in their pursuit of a World Series in 2024, while also being under contract so they can help them in the future.
Because of that, their options are limited.
The only one who really fits that bill is Chicago White Sox rising star Garrett Crochet.
He seems to be the gem of possible deadline deals after he's posted a 3.02 ERA across his 20 starts, striking out a Major League-leading 150 batters during 107.1 innings to earn his first All-Star selection.
The left-hander would check both of Baltimore's boxes with him being at the top of his game right now and still having two more seasons until he hits free agency.
But, it's going to take a lot to pry him away from the White Sox, something the Orioles know all too well after trying to land Dylan Cease this offseason.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported the San Diego Padres tried to go back to the well and land Crochet, but quickly had their offer dismissed. The New York Yankees continue to be interested in the elite left-hander, but Chicago wants to get their No. 2 overall prospect Spencer Jones in return.
When it comes to if Baltimore can put something together that lands Crochet, they very easily could.
They have the top farm system in all of baseball with plenty of prospects who would make the White Sox give up their prized possession, but Mike Elias has not shown a willingness to be ultra-aggressive when pursuing upgrades, opting to hold onto his assets.
It would likely take some combination of Coby Mayo, Connor Norby, Samuel Basallo plus pitching prospects to get this done, something even fans might not be comfortable with considering how bright the future of those players seems to be.
But, the market continues to dictate the price, and with the sellers having a clear advantage since so many teams are in the playoff mix, Chicago can afford to be stingy when it comes to someone like Crochet.
The Orioles can certainly put something together to land the pitcher they desperately are looking for, but it's going to cost them a whole lot to get this done.