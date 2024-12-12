Scott Boras: Corbin Burnes Still Interested in Return to Baltimore Orioles
For the first time in a long time, the Baltimore Orioles had a bonafide ace atop their staff throughout the 2024 season in Corbin Burnes.
Acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason, he was everything that the club had hoped for and more. Each time that he took the mound, he put them in a position to win the game.
Burnes made 32 starts, throwing 194.1 innings and recording a 2.92 ERA. His strikeout numbers were down, as he had only 181, failing to reach the 200 plateau for the first time as a full-time starter in a 162-game campaign.
There were some concerns in the second half of the season because of his drop in velocity, but that didn’t negatively impact his performance much. He finished strong, even tossing 8+ innings of one-run ball in the American League Wild Card series against the Kansas City Royals, pitching into the ninth inning in a 1-0 loss.
That kind of production is not easy to replace, but it is the dilemma the Orioles are currently facing with Burnes a free agent.
It is going to cost a lot of money, as record-setting deals have been handed out this offseason. Juan Soto agreed to the largest contract in sports history with the New York Mets, while the New York Yankees agreed to a deal with Max Fried that makes him the highest-paid left-handed pitcher in baseball history.
There is certainly a chance that Burnes signs a deal that costs at least $230 million in total. But, as shared by Danielle Allentuck of The Baltimore Banner, there is still a chance that he will return to Baltimore. Per Burnes' agent, Scott Boras, the right-hander hasn't ruled out a return.
Part of the reasoning is that the new ownership group has shown a willingness to spend already this offseason. Outfielder Tyler O’Neill landed a three-year, $49 million deal and a one-year, $8.5 million pact was agreed to with catcher Gary Sanchez.
“I think they jumped the market in that regard,” said super agent Scott Boras, who represents Burnes and the team’s newest outfielder, via Allentuck. “We have been in very close contact with Mike Elias and talking to him regularly. He’s made it very clear that under this ownership they are going to take steps forward that they haven’t in the past.”
Time will tell if those steps taken lead them to land the best starting pitcher remaining on the market who has MLB experience; some would say Roki Sasaki is the best pitcher available as he was officially posted this week.
If the Orioles are unable to bring back Burnes and want to add starting pitching, the options are drying up in free agency. Sean Manaea could be an option, or a reunion with Jack Flaherty despite his struggles with the team in 2023.