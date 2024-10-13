Should Baltimore Orioles Take a Chance on Oft-Injured Two-Time All-Star Pitcher?
The Baltimore Orioles are entering this offseason with some question marks in their starting rotation.
Not only is their ace Corbin Burnes not expected to return based on the price tag he's going to command on the open market, but three of their Opening Day starters also won't be back for the start of 2025 after they underwent elbow surgeries.
That includes their young star Kyle Bradish who was on track to be the No. 1 guy in their rotation and reliable pitcher Tyler Wells.
Because of that, the Orioles will have to reshape that unit, likely finding some reclamation projects they have found previously during general manager Mike Elias's tenure.
Someone who could be an option is Walker Buehler.
Once one of the stars in the game, the two-time All-Star has been a shell of his former self since undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair his UCL that also included a procedure to repair his flexor tendon in August of 2022.
After missing all of the 2023 season, the right-hander has struggled this year.
In 16 starts, he posted a 1-6 record and a 5.38 ERA, giving up the most hits per nine he's ever had, while also having the lowest K/9 of his career.
Still, Buehler is the type of player Baltimore has targeted in the past, and based on the current situation they have, they should take a chance on him.
With Spotrac projecting his value to be just over $8 million, that's an affordable contract the Orioles can target in hopes that he can find his past form where he posted a sub-4.00 ERA in every healthy, full-time season he's had since 2018.
Bringing him in on a short-term contract is something they should pursue as they wait for their other injured starters to get healthy enough to rejoin the team.
It will be interesting to see what type of market is there for Buehler, especially as he continues to pitch in the postseason with the Los Angeles Dodgers that could either impact him positively or negatively.