Star Orioles Prospect Placed on Injured List After Getting Hit by Yankees
It has been an interesting stretch of the calendar for the Baltimore Orioles.
They haven't looked like the same team who was dominating their opponents throughout the entire year, having gotten swept by the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in multiple seasons.
Heading into their highly-anticipated matchup against the New York Yankees, there were already frustrations present, and when Heston Kjerstad was plunked in the head by Clay Holmes, things boiled over and caused a benches-clearing incident after manager Brandon Hyde charged the opposing dugout.
The skipper spoke out about what incensed him enough to act that way, giving some further insight on what took place Friday night.
But at the root of everything that occurred was the fact that the Orioles' young outfielder was hit in the head with a baseball. Luckily, his helmet took the brunt of the contact which allowed him to walk off the field under his own power.
Kjerstad underwent some further testing after the game and was in the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Yankees, but he was a late scratch and has now been placed on the 7-day concussion list per Roch Kubatko of MASN. Baltimore has recalled Kyle Stowers to take his place.
This is frustrating for the Orioles and signals why the emotions were so high following the incident, accidental or not. Anytime a baseball player gets hit in the head and helmet, there is cause for concern.
Baltimore's youngster also was finally showcasing his high-end potential during his third stint in the Majors.
He's slashing .314/.417/.529 with three homers and 12 RBI across his 21 games and 51 at-bats. His output has gone to the next level during the last seven contests he's played in, putting up an OPS of 1.062.
Kjerstad is expected to be a huge piece of the puzzle for the Orioles moving forward, so hopefully this concussion doesn't linger and he's able to use the All-Star break to get back in a rhythm and continue to perform well during the second half of the season.