Star Southpaw Listed as Potential Replacement if Baltimore Orioles Lose Ace
With the Baltimore Orioles ready for a big offseason, the team will be trying to find ways to improve a team that has produced a lot of wins over the last two seasons.
Over the past couple of campaigns, there have been few teams that can say they have won as many games as the Orioles, as the franchise has done an excellent job finding and developing young talent over the past few years, and that young talent is making an impact in the majors.
Last offseason, Baltimore was able to make a big splash, as they brought in Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal that they hoped would have been one of the final moves to push them over the top in the American League.
While they did make the playoffs and had their ace pitch a gem in the Wild Card Round, it wasn’t enough to help them find postseason success.
This offseason, Burnes is now a free agent and could receive a massive contract from Baltimore or someone else. However, if the worst-case scenario for the Orioles happened this offseason, and they lost their ace, they would need to find someone to replace him.
Recently, Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report linked Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried as a potential replacement for the right-hander if Baltimore was to lose him.
“The current projected starting rotation is Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, Dean Kremer, Albert Suárez and Trevor Rogers, with prospects Cade Povich and Chayce McDermott waiting in the wings as playable depth.That has a chance to be a solid staff, but the Orioles' window to win is swinging open, and they can't simply hope their in-house options are good enough. Blake Snell has some boom-or-bust in his profile, while Jack Flaherty already took a turn in Baltimore with disappointing results, so the best fit as a free-agency replacement for Burnes might be left-hander Max Fried.”
There is certainly a real possibility that with Burnes on the open market, teams like the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers could create a bidding war that prices the Orioles out.
If that is the case, Baltimore can't go into next season without adding a pitcher that has the capability of being at least a No.2 caliber starter. Fried would fit that bill, as he has had a very solid career and has the upside to pitch like an ace.
In 2024, the southpaw went 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA, as he is certainly capable of leading or being near the top of the rotation. While Burnes should still be the top priority, Fried would be a good backup plan.