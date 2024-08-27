‘Starting to Feel Like the Yankees’ Will Win Division Over Baltimore Orioles
It's been a rough two months for the Baltimore Orioles. In large part, it's due to the many injuries they've dealt with throughout the entire campaign.
Still, the Orioles are just 1.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East and have a series against them in their second final series of the season.
If the Yankees or Baltimore go on a big stretch over the next month, that series might not mean as much.
However, with the way things are shaping up, it certainly looks possible that the three-game set in the Bronx could decide who wins the division.
Despite that possibility, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes New York will win the division. He predicted the Orioles to make the postseason via the Wild Card.
"It sure is starting to feel like the Yankees are going to win that race, though, if only because Baltimore lately can't seem to make it 24 hours without suffering yet another injury. The recent injuries to Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle appear to be minor compared to the many Tommy John surgeries that pitching staff has endured, but they just cannot catch a break."
Winning the division has its benefits, but it's not the end all be all. As teams have seen around Major League Baseball throughout the past few years, they can still make noise out of the Wild Card.
It's actually become quite common.
However, winning the division could be a bigger deal for a young team like Baltimore than for a veteran-led team like the Yankees.
Giving their fans a few games extra at home would also be a nice way of paying them back.
After this series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Orioles have an easy schedule coming up.
They'll take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field and the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at home.
Nothing is ever guaranteed in this league, but Baltimore has a favorable schedule.
Unfortunately, those injuries could be why they won't win the division.
If they hadn't lost three starters earlier in the season, it feels safe to say they'd be in a much different position than they're currently in.
That's a part of the game, and ultimately, nobody will feel bad for them if they don't accomplish their goals.
The players on the roster understand that, so expect them to start figuring it out in the next few weeks.