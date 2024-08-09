Three Aggressive Trades the Baltimore Orioles Should Pursue This Winter
The Baltimore Orioles are seeing all of their hard work and patience pay off this season.
Now that their young talent has officially reached the point of powering them to being legitimate World Series contenders, they were able to get aggressive ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, fans should expect to see more of the same.
When a championship window opens, teams have to get aggressive to capitalize on it. That window is wide open for the Orioles.
Just like they showed ahead of the trade deadline, the front office wants to win a championship. There are ways for them to improve their chances of future championship contention this offseason via the trade market.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three big trades Baltimore should pursue in the offseason.
3. Jesus Luzardo, Starting Pitcher
Up first on the list is a trade for a player that was heavily rumored to be a trade candidate at the trade deadline. Jesus Luzardo was expected to be moved this summer, but ended up suffering a back injury.
In the 12 games he started this year, Luzardo compiled a 3-6 record to go along with a 5.00 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, a 2.6 K/BB ratio, and 66.2 innings pitched. Those numbers aren't amazing, but he's capable of much better production.
At just 26 years old, he would be an excellent addition to an Orioles' rotation that could seriously use some help for 2025.
2. Mason Miller, Closer
Another need to focus on this offseason will be finding a long-term closer. Mason Miller would be the perfect target to fill that hole in the bullpen.
Miller, a 25-year-old closer, has shown impressive ability this season. He has appeared in 35 games, recording a 2.16 ERA, a 0.82 WHIP, a 5.0 K/BB ratio, 16 saves, and just two blown saves. Clearly, he has elite closer potential and would be a long-term fit for Baltimore.
He won't be a cheap trade target, but he's exactly the kind of addition that could take the franchise to the next level.
1. Garrett Crochet, Starting Pitcher
Adding another starting pitcher to this list, Garrett Crochet is a name to keep a very close eye on. The Orioles were rumored to be a potential trade suitor for him ahead of the deadline.
Crochet is 25 years old and has started in 23 games this season. He holds a 6-8 record to go along with a 3.19 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, a 5.4 K/BB ratio, and 118.1 innings pitched. Baltimore would be getting a potential ace if they were to acquire Crochet.
Pursuing players that can help both in 2025 and long-term should be a priority. All of these players would check those boxes.