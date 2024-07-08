Three Relief Pitchers the Baltimore Orioles Must Target Via Trade
The Baltimore Orioles do not have too many needs ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month. As currently constructed, the team is already a legitimate World Series favorite.
Offensively, the Orioles have been elite. They can crank out runs in bunches and can outscore most opponents they face. Every team has off days, but the offense is good enough to win a championship as currently constructed.
As for the team's pitching, it has been very good. Their starting pitching has been good and their bullpen has been solid. However, both units could use more help if they can find it for the right price.
If they had to choose to upgrade one or the other, the bullpen would be the wise move to make.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three relief pitchers Baltimore should pursue ahead of the trade deadline.
3. Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox
One potential option could be Michael Kopech, who is widely expected to be dealt by the White Sox ahead of the deadline. He hasn't had an amazing statistical season, but a change of scenery could work wonders for him.
Kopech has pitched in 38 games this season, eating up 38.0 innings. He has compiled a 2-8 record to go along with a 5.45 ERA, a 1.50 WHIP, eight saves, and five blown saves.
Clearly, he isn't the best option that the Orioles could pursue. But, he would be a cheap option and an arm that could be much better than he has played in Chicago. Assuming the price is cheap, Baltimore could take a flier on him.
2. Kyle Finnegan, Washington Nationals
Next up on the list is an intriguing reliever from the Nationals.
Finnegan has quietly been an elite closer throughout the 2024 season. He has anchored the back-end of the Washington bullpen and has done so consistently.
In the 38 games he has appeared in, Finnegan has compiled a 2-4 record, a 2.17 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, 23 saves, and just four blown saves. Those numbers would look good in late innings for Baltimore. Finnegan may not be a hyped up trade target, but he would be a perfect addition.
1. Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics
Let's start this potential option with the likely fact that Miller isn't going to be traded. However, the right offer could force the Athletics to consider moving him.
Miller is an elite closer already and is just 25 years old with future contract control. He has been dominant this season. In 31 games, he has gone 1-1 with a 2.39 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP, a 4.7 K/BB ratio, 14 saves, and two blown saves. Not only would he be a win-now option, he would help the Orioles win in the future.
Baltimore would be very wise to throw an aggressive offer at Oakland. They likely won't get him, but that shouldn't stop them from trying.