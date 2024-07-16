Three Sleeper Trade Targets the Baltimore Orioles Should Consider
The 2024 MLB trade deadline is coming up quickly at the end of the month. Plenty of movement is expected to be made and the Baltimore Orioles are widely expected to be in the middle of the trade activity.
At this point in the season, the Orioles hold a 58-38 record. That has them in first place in the American League East division. However, they are going to be in a tough battle for the rest of the season with the New York Yankees.
Looking ahead to the deadline, Baltimore could use more pitching. They could use help in the bullpen, as well as the starting rotation.
Offensively, the Orioles appear to be set. They have stacked up a lot of talent in the lineup. Focusing on pitching seems like the best strategy for Baltimore at the deadline.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three sleeper trade targets the Orioles should consider pursuing.
3. Yimi Garcia, Relief Pitcher, Toronto Blue Jays
One potential option could be pursuing a trade within the AL East division with the Blue Jays. Yimi Garcia is an intriguing arm to watch over the next couple of weeks.
During the 2024 season thus far, Garcia has appeared in 27 games for Toronto. He has compiled a 3-0 record to go along with a 2.57 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP, a 5.3 K/BB ratio, and has pitched 28.0 innings.
Garcia would be a quality addition to the bullpen for Baltimore. He's a consistent arm and a guy who could come in clutch down the stretch of the season and in the playoffs.
2. Griffin Canning, Starting PItcher, Los Angeles Angels
Next up on the list, the Orioles could consider taking a chance on a starting pitcher like Griffin Canning.
Canning's numbers have not been great so far this season, but a change of scenery could do him a lot of good. In 19 starts, he has gone 3-9 with a 4.84 ERA, a 1.39 WHIP, and 102.1 innings pitched. By himself, he won't make Baltimore's rotation elite, but he could be a solid back-end of the rotation arm.
The best part about a potential trade for Canning is that he wouldn't be too expensive. He also has another year on his deal after 2024, so he could be a valuable arm next season as well.
1. Frankie Montas, Starting Pitcher, Cincinnati Reds
Just like Canning, Montas would be an intriguing addition to the rotation. If the Orioles were to acquire him, no one should be expecting him to come in and put up superstar numbers.
However, Montas could be a nice middle or back-end of the rotation starter. Should Baltimore want star power in the rotation, they will need to pay up to get a name like Garrett Crochet.
Montas has started 17 games for the Reds this season, going 4-7 with a 4.38 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP, and 84.1 innings pitched. He is not a star by any stretch, but he's a solid all-around pitcher. There is also a mutual option on the 2025 season that could be valuable if the move pans out.