Top Prospect Predicted To Make an Impact for Baltimore Orioles in September
As the Baltimore Orioles head into the stretch run, there will be some new faces getting called up in September to help their push toward the playoffs.
2024 will be a very good season for the Orioles once again.
Baltimore is battling with the New York Yankees in a tight race for the American League East that will likely go down to the wire.
Injuries have certainly been an issue for the Orioles this year, especially to their pitchers. However, Baltimore still has their ace, Corbin Burnes, who gives them a chance to beat any team in a game they start.
While pitching might be an issue for the Orioles down the stretch, they do have one of the best lineups in baseball with talent all over the place.
If Baltimore is going to make noise in October this season, it will likely be because of their bats.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about their star prospect Coby Mayo potentially making an impact for this club.
"Coby Mayo had a forgettable first stint in the big leagues earlier this month, going 1-for-17 with 10 strikeouts in seven games before he was optioned back to Triple-A. The 22-year-old is hitting .296/.370/.580 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 67 RBI in 85 games at Triple-A, and he has an .830 OPS with two home runs and six RBI in eight games since he was demoted back to the minors."
While his first taste of the Majors wasn’t a great one, Mayo has done all the right things in the minors to deserve more opportunities at the big league level.
That's something he reportedly is going to get during the September call up period.
Mayo also fits a need this roster currently has with Ryan Mountcastle out. He provides them with another power-hitting option from the right side of the plate.
As seen almost every year, September call-ups can have a huge impact on division races and the postseason as a whole.
Baltimore will be hoping to continue to battling with the Yankees in the AL East during the final month of the regular season.
The Orioles’ lineup is one to be feared, and adding a player like Mayo could make them even deeper for the stretch run if he's able to perform much better in his second stint.