WATCH: Baltimore Orioles Slugger Snaps Losing Streak with Walk Off Homer
The Baltimore Orioles are back in the win column.
The team avoided the series sweep against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon after Anthony Santander blasted a two-run walk-off homer to snap the Orioles' three-game losing skid.
The home run added to the impressive season resume for Santander as he recorded his 42nd of the year when he sent a 1-2 count slider from Giants reliever Ryan Walker 390 feet over the right center wall. The pending free agent is making quite a name for himself as he is set to receive a big payday this offseason when negotiating a new contract as one of the hottest hitters set to hit the market.
The Orioles All-Star outfielder made up from the blown save by recently named closer Seranthony Domínguez, just one day after the team made the decision to designate veteran Craig Kimbrel for assignment.
The win moves the Orioles to 85-68, 4.5 games behind the American League East leading New York Yankees.
They do sit comfortably as No. 1 in the Wild Card standings.
Baltimore will look to capitalize on the victory this weekend, something that has not come easy for them lately.
The walk-off banked only the fourth win for the Orioles in their last 12 games.
In fact, only six MLB teams have a worse record than Baltimore since June 13, yet somehow, they are surviving and preparing to play October baseball.
They will begin their final home series of the regular season at Camden Yards on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, who will be fighting for their lives as they are currently just a half-game outside the Wild Card spot in the American League.
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm EST.