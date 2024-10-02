Watch: Orioles Outfielder Hits Clutch Homer, Keeps Team Alive in AL Wild Card
The Baltimore Orioles are not going down without a fight.
The team is trying to stay alive in an elimination game against the Kansas City Royals, and one of the most unlikely players is getting the job done for them.
One of the biggest questions Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde had to answer heading into the postseason was the decision to put Cedric Mullins in the starting lineup for the first game of the Wild Card round against the Royals.
Heading into Tuesday the veteran center fielder was 0-12 at the plate in his playoff career.
After an impressive 2-for-3 outing in Game 1, the Baltimore's skipper kept Mullins in the lineup, and he once again did not disappoint.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the 30-year-old picked up the first run for the team in the series with a homer to center field.
The home run went 398 feet on the sixth pitch of the at-bat that was a four-seam fastball.
It had an exit velocity of 106.4 mph and, according to Statcast, would have been a homer in all 30 MLB ballparks.
It is the second extra-base hit of the series for Mullins as he picked up a double in the first game on Tuesday.
The Orioles are looking to pick up their first win in the postseason since 2014.
They have lost their last nine playoff games, including six against Kansas City. A win today would force a third and final game in the series for a chance to take on the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.