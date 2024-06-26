Why the Baltimore Orioles Should Pursue a Trade for Luis Robert Jr.
The 2024 MLB season has gone very well so far for the Baltimore Orioles. At this point in the season, they are widely viewed as a World Series favorite and are loaded with talent.
After a long period of patience, the Orioles have grown young talent to get back to this point. They have not bought their way to contention. It has been an old-fashioned approach, but one that is clearly paying off in a big way.
However, now that Baltimore is at this level, they may very well look to pull off a blockbuster trade.
With a 49-30 record, the Orioles are the No. 3 seed in the American League standings. They have a couple of holes that need to be filled ahead of the MLB trade deadline next month.
One need is beefing up the bullpen, while the other is acquiring another big bat.
MLB.com has suggested a blockbuster name as a potential target for Baltimore. They think that the Orioles are a top-10 contender to pull off a trade with the Chicago White Sox for slugging outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
"Because Cedric Mullins’ 2021 feels so, so far away. Three years ago, Mullins had a breakout 30/30 season, positioning himself as a leader as the Orioles turned their franchise around. But he’s hit only 37 homers in the last three seasons combined, and after being a league-average hitter in 2022 and ’23, he’s hitting just .208/.253/.357 this season. He’s been one of the weakest hitters in the sport, and Robert could turn a very good offense into a great one by improving the one spot that has been unproductive."
While the idea certainly sounds interesting, why should the team get aggressive in trade talks for Robert?
So far this season, Robert has only played in 26 games. That isn't enough to get a true sample size of the kind of production that he can provide.
Last season, however, he played in 145 games, batting .264/.315/.542. He hit 38 home runs and added 80 RBI as well.
At just 26 years old, Robert would fit the long-term picture for Baltimore as well. He could come in and help pursue a World Series this season, but also give them a better chance in the future.
If the Orioles decide to swing big on a bat, it wouldn't get much better than Robert. He would be very expensive to acquire, but they certainly would be a top potential suitor from a fit perspective.
To sum it all up, Baltimore should pursue a trade for Robert because he fits both now and the future. He would bring exactly the offensive firepower that would take the Orioles' offense to the next level.
The time is now for Baltimore to pursue a championship. Getting aggressive will be needed to win it all and a move for Robert would be a move that would shake up the American League playoff race.