Will the Baltimore Orioles Make Qualifying Offers to Two Stars?
The Baltimore Orioles lost in the American League Wild Card series just a year after losing in the ALDS after getting the bye. They weren't as dominant in 2024, but they overcame more adversity this season before getting bounced in the first round. With this upcoming offseason, they have a lot of questions as to how they will move forward in free agency. Firstly, how much will they spend and secondly, what will they do with two pending free agents in Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander?
Burnes will be the big one. They sent a package of Joey Ortiz and DL Hall in order to acquire him in the offseason, knowing that he would likely walk after the year regardless. Now, the question becomes if they will seriously pursue him in free agency.
They will likely extend the qualifying offer to the former Cy Young winner, meaning he can accept the one year deal and return, or the Orioles will get a draft pick if he leaves. MASN's Roch Kubatko speculates that the term should extend the QO regardless.
"Burnes will break the bank, stomp on it with both feet and back his car over it. He’s gonna put other free-agent pitchers to shame. He ain’t accepting a one-year deal for $21.2 million. Take the pick," he writes.
Burnes will get a multi-year, big money deal and if it's not from Baltimore then this would be the smart move.
The second franchise veteran who will be a free agent is a little more complicated. Anthony Santander won't get as big of a deal as Burnes, but coming off of a 44 home run season, his value is higher than ever.
The team will likely extend the qualifying offer to him as well, but given that he has been in the organization since 2016, things might be different.
"He’s made it clear multiple times and I’ve written multiple times that he wants to stay. But that means getting the long-term deal that he’s earned. His value is at its highest. That’s when you go from hitting home runs to hitting the market," Kubatko writes.
Santander is an important part of the lineup, regardless of the young talent that is emerging. He led the team in home runs (44), RBIs (102) and was second in OPS+ (134). It would be a big blow to the lineup should he leave.
The Orioles will have to spend the next couple of weeks deciding what they want the future of the team to look like, and these two players are maybe the biggest dominos.