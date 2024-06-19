Young Baltimore Orioles Star Leaves Yankees Game With Injury
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg left Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees with left hip discomfort, per the team.
Westburg batted leadoff for the Orioles, who opened their series at Yankee Stadium. He struck out swinging against Yankees starter Nestor Cortes.
In the bottom of that inning, Westburg fielded a grounder from New York's slugger Giancarlo Stanton and as he was coming in to field the ball, his left hip absorbed a glancing blow from Juan Soto, who was running from second.
Soto was called out for interference and the inning ended. Westburg returned to the dugout. When Baltimore took the field for the second Ramon Urias had taken Westburg’s place on the field.
The youngster entered the game slashing .278/.332/.504/.836 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI. He’s already played nearly as many contests as he did a season ago, when he played 68 games and slashed .260/.311/.404/.715 with three home runs and 23 RBI.
The 25-year-old has never been on the injured list since the Orioles called him up from Triple-A Norfolk on June 26 of last year. The 2020 competitive balance pick is one of a host of their players who are among the best young crop in baseball, earning plenty of votes from fans for the All-Star Game.
Westburg is currently second in All-Star Game voting results that were released on Monday. His 366,670 votes left him well behind Cleveland’s José Ramírez with 742,910 votes.
Westburg needs to hold off Boston’s Rafael Devers (342,046) to advance to the second round of voting.
The Orioles entered Tuesday’s game 1.5 games back of the Yankees in the American League East Division race.