Padres Place Joe Musgrove on 15-Day IL
The San Diego Padres have placed All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove on the 15-day IL due to right elbow inflammation.
San Diego Tribune's Kevin Acee was among those who shared the news via Twitter.
The right-hander was scheduled for his ninth start of the season on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs. However, due to being put on the IL, he will likely be sidelined for the next couple of weeks. It's unclear how he sustained the injury, considering his last outing was arguably his best of the season.
Last Wednesday, Musgrove went six innings, only allowed four hits, and two earned runs, and struck out nine batters in 87 pitches. Although he didn't pick up the win, Musgrove looked like his All-Star self.
The Padres called up Randy Vasquez in a corresponding move and could step into the rotation for the Friars.
