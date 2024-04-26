Padres' Huge Trade Acquisition is MLB's Hardest Starting Pitcher to Hit
When the San Diego Padres acquired Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox, they were anticipating a solid No. 3 pitcher in their starting rotation, instead, they have gotten one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.
In his first five starts for the Padres, Cease leads the entire league by allowing only 3.337 hits per nine innings, making him baseball's most difficult starting pitcher to hit in the early going.
Cease is 3–1 with a 1.82 ERA and has been nearly untouchable over his last 19 innings (three starts) allowing only four runs — two earned — on five hits and seven walks. That is a 0.95 earned run average.
Cease turned in his best start of the year on Monday against the Colorado Rockies. He delivered his fourth straight start of six innings or more and two runs or fewer allowing one hit in seven innings, no walks, and striking out eight.
“It's the best one I've seen,” manager Mike Shildt said of Cease’s performance on Monday. “I've seen some good ones, actually, but that was dominant. That was impressive. That was outstanding. Seven strong innings. They manufacture a run on him, but, man, what a win. Impressive performance. He was in control the whole time.”
Rookie sensation Jackson Merrill couldn't contain his excitement after the 3-1 win either.
“He's electric; he has one of the best arms in here,” Merrill said. “I'm very thankful that we acquired him through the trade. It was so worth it. He’s disgusting, he’s young and he knows what he's doing out there.”
Cease has only given up nine runs this season with six being earned, surrendered 11 hits and 11 walks with 35 strikeouts in 29.2 innings of work, and averages just under six innings per start. His next start is Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park.