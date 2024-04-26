Padres Nosedive in Recent MLB Power Rankings
Newsweek's Major League Baseball Power Rankings delivered expected news for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
San Diego has struggled to find consistency this season and put that on display over the last six games, winning three straight against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers before dropping three to the Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays.
Because of the lack of consistency, San Diego fell five spots to No. 16 — an accurate spot for a team with a 13-13 record.
The highlight of this week was Fernando Tatis Jr.'s home run off Yariel Rodríguez last Friday, his sixth of the season and the 112th of his career. He is now one home run shy of his father, Fernando Tatis Sr., who hit 113 in his 11-year career.
The Padres lead the league with 24 double plays. That has constantly taken runners off base, which is preventing them from getting to that next tier of production. San Diego has the talent and the power to be a top-tier team, but must get out of its own way.
Here are the full rankings from Newsweek:
- Atlanta Braves (16-6)
- Cleveland Guardians (17-6)
- Baltimore Orioles (15-8)
- New York Yankees (16-8)
- Milwaukee Brewers (14-8)
- Philadelphia Phillies (15-9)
- Kansas City Royals (14-10)
- Chicago Cubs (14-9)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (14-11)
- Texas Rangers (12-12)
- Cincinnati Reds (13-10)
- Boston Red Sox (13-11)
- New York Mets (12-11)
- Detroit Tigers (14-10)
- Pittsburgh Pirates (13-11)
- San Diego Padres (13-13)
- Toronto Blue Jays (13-11)
- Arizona Diamondbacks (12-13)
- Seattle Mariners (12-11)
- Tampa Bay Rays (12-13)
- San Francisco Giants (12-13)
- Washington Nationals (10-12)
- St. Louis Cardinals (10-14)
- Minnesota Twins (9-13)
- Los Angeles Angels (10-14)
- Houston Astros (7-17)
- Oakland Athletics (9-15)
- Miami Marlins (6-19)
- Colorado Rockies (6-18)
- Chicago White Sox (3-20)