Padres $80M All-Star Free Agent Drawing Interest From 2 Major NL Rivals
The San Diego Padres are going to lose reliever Tanner Scott and at this point, the competition is down to two National League teams.
Scott has been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, according toJ.P. Morosi on MLB Network.
“Interestingly, there was one team mentioned that we weren’t necessarily expecting to be a heavy player in the relief market, that being the Atlanta Braves. David O’Brien reported in The Athletic recently the Braves have had some interest in Tanner Scott. And it also feels to me like the Los Angeles Dodgers could make one more big-time splash. Maybe that would be one area where they go to add a Tanner Scott from their division rival San Diego Padres.
“We’ve talked about the Padres probably not having enough financial flexibility to add Scott unless they trade someone else, like potentially Dylan Cease. We have heard a bit about Jack Flaherty and the Padres too.
“I tend to think Tanner Scott has to be that first significant domino to fall among the available relievers still out there.”
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports also predicts Scott signing with the Dodgers.
"Most of the winter's high-end relievers remain unsigned," Anderson wrote. "Scott's an obvious target for every contender and was linked to both the Yankees and Dodgers earlier this winter. The Yankees have since traded for Devin Williams while the Dodgers have yet to add anyone to their bullpen. The Dodgers don't lose a lot of bidding wars, so we'll go ahead and pencil them in."
As much as it might sting for the baseball world, Scott to the Dodgers feels like a perfect fit for both sides. It’s realistic and probably where he ends up.
The Dodgers have the budget to bring him in, and they don’t have a true closer right now. Evan Phillips and Blake Treinen are solid right-handed options, but Scott brings stronger production from the left side. Adding him would give Dave Roberts more flexibility when it comes to locking down games.
Scott wrapped up the 2024 season after starting with the Miami Marlins and being dealt to the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old lefty posted his best ERA since the shortened 2020 season at 1.75, recording 22 saves and striking out 84 batters over 72 innings.