Padres Insider Reveals Favorite for 5th Starter Competition
For the last few weeks, San Diego Padres right-hander Stephen Kolek has made the transition from the bullpen to the rotation this spring.
According to Padres insider AJ Cassavell, Kolek's hard work in camp will pay dividends for the 27-year-old.
"Kolek arrived as arguably the biggest longshot of the bunch, but he might suddenly be the favorite," Cassavell wrote of the No.5 starter competition. "In addition to his impressive work on the back-fields, Kolek has allowed just one run on five hits across nine innings."
Padres manager Mike Shildt gave an update on the competition this weekend as right-hander Matt Waldron was sidelined by an oblique injury. With Waldron out, the remaining candidates include Kolek, Kyle Hart, and Randy Vásquez.
“Kolek made his case the other day," he said. "Hart's going to continue to get his opportunities. We're not as familiar with him, but we like what we've seen. Unfortunately for him, he's had a little bit of illness so that's set him back in his progression."
Vásquez was originally speculated to be the favorite since he proved last season he could make quality starts for the Padres in the absence of Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish. Additionally, Vásquez went 4-7 and produced a 4.87 ERA with 62 strikeouts, 29 walks, and 1.51 WHIP across 98 innings. He made 20 starts for the Padres in 2024.
"Vásquez yesterday was really good on the back field in the Triple-A game," Shildt said. "Five scoreless, everything looked good, velo was in a good spot."
Nevertheless, it appears Kolek may have the best shot at earning the final spot in the rotation this spring.
