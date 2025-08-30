Padres Linked to $15 Million Xander Bogaerts Replacement on Waivers
The San Diego Padres must face the reality that Xander Bogaerts could miss the rest of the regular season.
Bogaerts fouled a ball into his foot in the top of the eighth inning during Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Testing revealed Bogaerts suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Wants to See More Out of Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish
Losing Bogaerts will be a major blow to the Padres’ run toward their first National League West title since 2006. He is their everyday shortstop and has turned into one of their best hitters this summer.
Veteran infielder Jose Iglesias started at shortstop in Bogaerts' place for the Padres’ series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. San Diego also called up shortstop Mason McCoy from Triple-A in a corresponding move to placing Bogaerts on the IL
Iglesias went 2-for-4, hit one RBI and scored one run during the Padres’ 4-7 loss to the Twins. Igleisas and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. were the only players to log more than one hit during the game.
Another potential solution to Bogaerts’ absence became available on Friday when the Pittsburgh Pirates placed utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa on outright waivers. If he is claimed before the Aug. 31 deadline, he will be eligible to play with his new team during the postseason.
Falefa is an eight-season veteran, who joined the Pirates at the trade deadline from the Toronto Blue Jays last season.
He won the American League Gold Glove in 2020 and was named the Texas Rangers’ Most Valuable Player that same season. This season, Kiner-Falefa is slashing .265/.301/.333 with .634 OPS and 35 RBI across 118 games.
Kiner-Falefa has only made appearances at shortstop and third base with the Pirates. But he also has MLB experience at every position, including 38 appearances as a catcher in 2018 and two innings as a pitcher in 2024.
His versatility would be a valuable addition for the Padres during the final stretch of the season. The 30-year-old has also been hitting well in recent games, slashing .318/.318/.409 in his last seven games.
More news: Padres' Biggest Concern Highlighted Ahead of Postseason
San Diego expects Bogaerts to be healthy in time for the postseason and will reportedly reevaluate his injury after he spends a week in a walking boot.
But the Padres could still consider picking up Kiner-Falefa to help them win the division and run deep into the postseason.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over toPadres on SI.