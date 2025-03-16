Padres Notes: Starter Out for Opening Day With Injury, Ex-Friar First Rounder Joins White Sox
The San Diego Padres will be without a key starting pitcher to open the season. Manager Mike Shildt confirmed the unfortunate news as the race for the final spot in the 5five-man rotation gets an arm smaller.
Additionally, an outfielder who at one time was a first-round selection for San Diego has now joined the worst team in baseball: The Chicago White Sox.
The injury-riddled 33-year-old stole 30 bases in his first full season on the Padres, but due to not being healthy for most of his tenure has bounced around over the last decade.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Starting Pitcher Will Miss Beginning of Season Due to Injury, Says Manager Mike Shildt
Former Padres First Round Pick, Veteran Outfielder Signs With MLB's Worst Team
Padres New Control Person Reveals When He Finally Switched From Being Dodgers Fan
Padres' AJ Preller Isn't Worried About Farm System Ranking Among MLB's Worst
Former Red Sox Exec Says Padres Purposefully Withheld Injury Information in Trades
Padres Pitcher in 5th Starter Competition Suffers Injury, Likely Out for Opening Day
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.