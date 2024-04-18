Padres Trade Long-Time Reliever to American League Squad
The San Diego Padres have traded relief pitcher Pedro Ávila to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced on Wednesday. Ávila has been traded after spending his entire major league career with the Padres.
Ávila was signed by the Washington Nationals as an international free agent from Venezuela back in 2014. He spent two years in the Nationals' minor league system before he was traded to the Padres at the end of 2016.
He eventually made his major league debut in 2019 with the Padres, playing in every season with the team except in 2020, when the minor league season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ávila appeared in four games for the Padres this season, recording a 9.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in eight innings pitched. Ávila last played in a Padres game on April 8, when San Diego defeated the Chicago Cubs, 9-8.
Last season in 2023, Ávila appeared in the most games of his Padres career, playing in 14 games. He went 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA during that campaign. Overall, Ávila has appeared in 22 total major league games and has a 3.77 ERA.