2 Padres Earn Big Honor of Representing Team in MLB Futures Game
Two San Diego Padres prospects will be representing the Padres organization a week from Saturday during the 2024 All-Star Futures Game. Both Ethan Salas and Robby Snelling will be playing for the Padres in the Futures Game, which gives top prospects from across the league's minor league affiliate teams the chance to compete on the big stage.
Salas is the team's highest-ranked prospect, ranking No. 6 according to MLB.com's Top 100 Prospect list. One of best catching prospects in recent memory, the 18-year-old Salas is expected to have a bright future in the league, and is currently playing for the Padres' High-A affiliate team, Fort Wayne. So far this season, Salas has slashed .191/.299/.267 with one home run and 24 RBIs. He has played as high as at the Double-A level, but is back to High-A this season as he works to improve.
Snelling, meanwhile, is the No. 47 overall prospect in the league according to MLB.com. Like Salas, Snelling has also seen some struggles this season. The 20-year-old left-hander is playing in Double-A San Antonio, where he is 1-8 with a 6.49 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 13 starts.
The Padres have two other prospects in the Top 100 list who will not be participating in the Futures Game in Dylan Lesko and Leodalis De Vries.
Snelling and Salas will participate in the game on Saturday, July 13 in Arlington, Texas, three days before the MLB All-Star Game.