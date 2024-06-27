A Misdialed Phone Number Helped the Padres Sign One of Their Best Players
Donovan Solano's path to the San Diego Padres began with a phone call to hitting coach Victor Rodriguez, who he had known for years. He accidentally called him instead of his gardener, who coincidentally is also named Victor.
They chatted for a bit, Rodriguez asked Solano if he had a job yet, and he told him no.
The Padres were already in talks with Solano's agent but the misdial led Rodriguez to becoming a big booster internally. San Diego was deciding between Tommy Pham and Solano. Pham signed with the Chicago White Sox and Solano agreed to a deal with San Diego at a third of Pham's price the same day.
Solano signed a minor-league deal with them in April that would guarantee him the prorated portion of $1 million ($790,323) if he was called up to the big leagues. Neither side knew how quickly he would be needed at the time.
San Diego called him up on May 5 and he started seven of the first 20 games with the team. He has now started 21 of the past 27.
Solano is a true veteran who consistently puts together good at-bats. He doesn't chase and is patient at the plate. He's batting .277/.349/.402 and has played all over the field filling in for Manny Machado at third base, Luis Arraez at second base and has appeared in nine games as the designated hitter.