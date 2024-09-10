A Padres Player is the Rays' Nominee For a Team Award
Major League Baseball has announced that San Diego Padres pitcher Jason Adam is the Tampa Bay Rays' nominee for the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One, which is the most prestigious individual honor in Major League Baseball.
Adam was acquired by the Padres at the trade deadline from the Rays. It's unusual, but not unprecedented, for a traded player to be so honored by his former team — and speaks to the impact Adam had in the Tampa Bay region and clubhouse prior to the trade.
The Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One is an annual honor recognizing a Major League player who exemplifies the spirit of baseball through exceptional character, community engagement, philanthropy, and positive impact on and off the field.
As part of this program, each MLB team nominates one player for this league-wide accolade, celebrating Clemente’s legacy and values.
Adam was a key figure in the St. Petersburg community, consistently going above and beyond to help Rays fans create memorable experiences and feel like part of the team.
The reliever dedicated his time to giving back both in St. Petersburg and during road trips throughout the season. He volunteered with teammates at Ronald McDonald Houses, which provide families with a place to stay while their children receive treatment in pediatric hospitals.
Additionally, Adam has supported youth education programs, such as Reading with the Rays, presented by Suncoast Credit Union. This initiative helps prevent summer reading loss by engaging children in an interactive reading program. Since its launch, over 540,000 students in the Tampa Bay area have participated.
In the clubhouse, Adam is often seen working on crossword puzzles before games. He was one of two Rays players to represent the team at this year’s Voices of Hope for Aphasia “Word Play” gala. The organization’s mission is to help people living with aphasia reconnect with their lives through innovative programs.
As the Rays' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, Adam was granted $7,500 from MLB Charities to donate to a charity of his choice. He and his family chose to direct the funds to International Justice Mission, a global organization dedicated to protecting those in poverty from violence. Their efforts include rescuing victims, prosecuting perpetrators, restoring survivors, and aiding local law enforcement in creating lasting safety.
Sunday marks the annual Roberto Clemente Day presented by Capital One, which was established by Major League Baseball to honor Clemente’s legacy as a humanitarian and to formally acknowledge Club nominees of the Roberto Clemente Award.
The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award presented by Capital One will be honored at the 2024 World Series following selection by a blue-ribbon panel.