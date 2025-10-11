AJ Preller Receives Major Update on Future With Padres as Contract Nears Expiration
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee provided an update on the status of San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller's contract, which is set to expire at the end of the 2026 season.
Preller has been the Friars' general manager since 2014, and the franchise has seen plenty of success under his watch. After a half-decade of rebuilding, the Padres returned to the postseason for the first time since 2006 in 2020, and have made the postseason three times in the past five seasons.
"Some of those same sources said they expect an extension for Preller to be announced this month," Acee wrote of his sources, who claim Preller's long term involvement with the Padres is extremely likely.
"However, those people have cautioned that the parties still have to discuss the terms and parameters of an extension and, importantly, what is expected in terms of day-to-day operations going forward."
The general manager has made a reputation for himself around the league over the past few seasons with his aggressive deal-making approach and deadline activity, which has kept the Padres a contender in MLB's most competitive division during the 2020s.
Preller made perhaps the biggest move of the decade so far in 2023, when he shipped several top prospects to the Washington Nationals for two seasons of Juan Soto. The Padres reached the NLCS with Soto, but missed out on the postseason in 2023 in his contract year.
In 2025 he made a similar deal with the Athletics, landing All-Star reliever Mason Miller. Miller has already shown tremendous ability with the Padres, and will be a big part of the Padres' future plans to contend.
Preller has his work cut out for him this offseason, and will once again need to reinforce the Padres' stars with a solid supporting cast heading into 2026 after losing some key players. Padres starters Nestor Cortes and Dylan Cease are set to test free agency, and Michael King and Robert Suarez are also expected to opt out of the remainder of their contracts.
The Padres have faith in Preller, however, and if the past few seasons are anything to go off of, the Padres will be just fine with him at the helm.
