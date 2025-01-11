Another Padres Rival Showing Interest in Friars All-Star Free Agent: Report
The Tanner Scott sweepstakes have gained a new contender: The New York Mets.
According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets have reportedly met with the San Diego Padres' free-agent reliever.
"The New York Mets’ pursuit of bullpen reinforcements differs somewhat from how they navigated the starting pitcher market," Sammon wrote. "With relievers, they’re exploring the most expensive options available, and have met (likely via phone or video) with the top remaining free-agent option, Tanner Scott, league sources said."
More news: Padres Add 2 Former Major Leaguers From NL West Rivals to Coaching Staff
While meeting with Scott doesn’t guarantee the Mets will sign him, they appear intent on adding one or two more relievers this offseason.
Scott would be an excellent setup option for closer Edwin Díaz. The Mets’ bullpen, anchored by Díaz, also features breakout performers Dedniel Núñez and Reed Garrett, along with José Buttó, Sean Reid-Foley, and Danny Young — their lone left-handed option.
Scott is projected to secure a four-year, $64 million deal, according to The Athletic's Tim Britton. Such a deal would require a significant commitment from Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns.
Although Stearns is cautious with long-term contracts for starting pitchers, he has been more willing to explore shorter-term deals for elite relievers.
However, a three- or four-year contract for a reliever remains rare for Stearns, who has only signed one reliever to a multi-year deal: Matt Albers in 2019.
The Mets, still stinging from their loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, appear committed to bolstering their roster to avoid a repeat. Their aggressive approach is evident in their blockbuster signing of Juan Soto, poached from the New York Yankees earlier this offseason.
Landing Scott would give the Mets one of the league's premier left-handed relievers and a valuable weapon in potential postseason matchups — especially a rematch against the Dodgers. In 2024, Scott dominated left-handed hitters, holding them to a .132 batting average. His postseason performance was particularly noteworthy, as he neutralized Shohei Ohtani in critical moments during the National League Division Series.
If the Mets secure Scott, they will significantly enhance their bullpen depth and postseason potential.